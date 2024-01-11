Trump to Court: 'Sir, This Is a Fraud on Me'

In a surprise development, Donald Trump was given a chance Thursday to briefly address the court on the final day of his civil fraud trial in New York—and he quickly criticized both the New York attorney general and the judge in the case.

Lawyers on both sides were making their closing arguments Thursday in the jury-less trial, with Engoron expected to decide on the financial penalty owed by the Trump Organization by the end of the month. Engoron had previously decided against allowing Trump to speak, but he relented Thursday upon the request of Trump's legal team. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)