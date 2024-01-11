US / Donald Trump Trump to Court: 'Sir, This Is a Fraud on Me' Former president is given a few minutes to address the courtroom in civil trial By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 11, 2024 12:48 PM CST Copied Former President Trump, center, sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (Michael Santiago/Pool Photo via AP) See 1 more photo In a surprise development, Donald Trump was given a chance Thursday to briefly address the court on the final day of his civil fraud trial in New York—and he quickly criticized both the New York attorney general and the judge in the case. "We have a situation where I am an innocent man," Trump said, per the AP. "I'm being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds," he said, referring to AG Letitia James. "This is a fraud on me. What's happened here, sir, is a fraud on me," Trump said, addressing Judge Arthur Engoron. He also accused Engoron of not listening to him. "I know this is boring to you." "They should pay me for what we've gone through—reputation and else," Trump said, per NBC News. "They found nothing and now she comes in and says she wants to make a $250 million fine, a [$370 million], for what!?" After a few minutes of what the New York Times describes as "chaotic and emotional" remarks, Engoron cut off Trump and instructed his lawyers to "control your client." The judge then called a recess. Lawyers on both sides were making their closing arguments Thursday in the jury-less trial, with Engoron expected to decide on the financial penalty owed by the Trump Organization by the end of the month. Engoron had previously decided against allowing Trump to speak, but he relented Thursday upon the request of Trump's legal team. (Read more Donald Trump stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error