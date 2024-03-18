Across 2 States, a Carjacking Killing Spree

A man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members, carjacking vehicles in both states, and evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized, authorities said Sunday. Andre Gordon Jr., 26, is charged in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and other charges, according to court documents. In New Jersey, Gordon is charged with first-degree carjacking and weapons offenses, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement Sunday, per the AP . Gordon carjacked a vehicle in Trenton around 8:40am ET on Saturday before driving to Levittown in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and killing his stepmother and sister, authorities said.

He then drove to a second location in Levittown and killed the mother of his two children, according to authorities. The victims were identified by Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn on Saturday as the suspect's 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon; his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon; and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children, who were present at the time of the shooting in that home. Gordon is also charged with having beaten Daniel's mother with an assault weapon; she was taken to a hospital for treatment. He then carjacked a second vehicle in Morrisville and returned to Trenton, authorities said. Cops surrounded a home for hours in the belief that he was there, but Gordon apparently slipped out before the police cordon went up.

He was arrested at around 5pm, unarmed, when he was spotted walking a few blocks away, police said. Pennsylvania officials say they can't yet speak to a motive. "The string of violent acts ... is the latest in a horrific litany of illustrations of how illegal guns and assault rifles can empower one aggrieved and disturbed actor," Platkin said. "We will pursue justice for the victims and hold the defendant accountable for his reprehensible actions." While Gordon had had some minor brushes with the law, they were "nothing that would indicate that anything like this would happen," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said at a news conference. Gordon is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Center. He'll be extradited to Pennsylvania "at some point," per Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson.