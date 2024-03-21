Dana Carvey to Sharon Stone: Sorry for that 1992 Sketch

Former 'SNL' star apologizes for a skit they both appeared in
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2024 6:20 PM CDT
Dana Carvey to Sharon Stone: Sorry for that 1992 Sketch
A screen of Sharon Stone and Dana Carvey from the 1992 sketch.   (YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

Dana Carvey is offering a belated mea culpa to Sharon Stone over a 1992 sketch on Saturday Night Live in which they both appeared. "I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we're convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing," Carvey said on the Fly on the Wall podcast he hosts with David Spade, per USA Today. Spade agreed the sketch was "so offensive."

Carvey does indeed use an Indian voice as he and his airport security colleagues make Stone's character take off more and more clothes at a checkpoint. Stone, however, who CNN notes was near the height of her Basic Instinct fame when the sketch aired, didn't seem too fazed. "I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony," she said. "And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors because we didn't think that there was something wrong then. I had much bigger problems than that. That was funny to me. I didn't care. I was fine being the butt of the joke." (More Dana Carvey stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X