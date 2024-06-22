Justin Timberlake has finally broken his silence on his DWI arrest earlier this week on Long Island. "It's been a tough week, but you're here and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now," the 43-year-old singer told the audience at Chicago's United Center on Friday evening, his first performance since his Tuesday arrest in Sag Harbor, per CNN. "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."