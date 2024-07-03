Man Who Reported Wife Missing Is Now Charged

An Arizona man who reported his wife missing on Sunday is now suspected of killing her, police say. Daniel Paduchowski told Flagstaff police that Kelly Paduchowski, 45, went for a run and swim around 1:30pm local time on Sunday but failed to return. Her phone had pinged near Schultz Creek Trail in Coconino National Forest, just north of Flagstaff, at 10:20am, police say, adding that her husband was spotted in the area just over an hour later. Shortly after noon, Kelly's phone pinged back at the couple's home near Flagstaff, police add, per NBC News .

Kelly's vehicle was observed at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead, 10 miles from the Schultz Creek Trail, around 1:30pm on Sunday, but surveillance video shows Daniel Paduchowski was also there around that time, per KPNX. He reported his wife missing roughly six hours later, at 7:39pm on Sunday, per NBC. Detectives later found evidence implicating Paduchowski at the home the couple share near Flagstaff, police Sgt. Jerry Rintala said on Tuesday. The 58-year-old was booked into jail Monday evening on charges of aggravated assault and dangerous drug possession/use, with bond set at $500,000, per the Arizona Daily Sun.

It's unclear what evidence was discovered, but police now believe the mother of two was murdered. "With further evidence and investigation, further charges could be coming," Rintala said. "The investigation is ongoing, and the No. 1 priority is to locate Kelly," police add, per ABC News. She's described as 5'8", 138 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and running shoes. Anyone who might have seen her, her white 2018 Mazda CX-5, or her husband's silver or gray 2001 Toyota Sequoia SUV is asked to call police at 928-774-1414. (More Arizona stories.)