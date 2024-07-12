Sports / Harrison Butker Serena Williams Calls Out Chiefs Kicker on a Big Stage 'We don't need you,' she says at ESPYs of Harrison Butker and his views on women's roles By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 12, 2024 10:15 AM CDT Copied Serena Williams, from left, Quinta Brunson, center, and Venus Williams at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) See 1 more photo Serena Williams got in a very public dig at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over his views on women Thursday night. It happened during the ESPY Awards, when Williams was on stage with sister Venus and actor Quinta Brunson extolling women's sports, reports USA Today. Venus: "So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," said Venus. Serena: As her sister spoke, Venus interjected: "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you." Brunson: The actor joined in, adding, "At all. Like, ever." Video: Watch it here. story continues below The reference, of course, is to a commencement speech Butker gave earlier this year at a Christian college in which he encouraged female grads to become homemakers. The speech drew a heavy backlash. TMZ notes that Butker was on the red carpet of the annual sports awards show and thus apparently in attendance to hear the dig, but his reaction wasn't captured. (More Harrison Butker stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error