Serena Williams Calls Out Chiefs Kicker on a Big Stage

Serena Williams got in a very public dig at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over his views on women Thursday night. It happened during the ESPY Awards, when Williams was on stage with sister Venus and actor Quinta Brunson extolling women's sports, reports USA Today .

The reference, of course, is to a commencement speech Butker gave earlier this year at a Christian college in which he encouraged female grads to become homemakers. The speech drew a heavy backlash. TMZ notes that Butker was on the red carpet of the annual sports awards show and thus apparently in attendance to hear the dig, but his reaction wasn't captured. (More Harrison Butker stories.)