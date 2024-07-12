Holly Willoughby has a cop in Minnesota to thank for saving her life, from thousands of miles across the pond. The 43-year-old British model and TV personality was the target of a rape and murder plot at the hands of Gavin Plumb, who last week was found guilty of the scheme after a trial that lasted eight days, reports the BBC. On Friday, the 37-year-old ex-security guard heard the rest of his fate: He was sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility for parole for more than 15 years, counting time he's already spent in custody.

The scheme: Plumb's plot involved a "home invasion" in which he would break into the family home, tie up Willoughby and rape her in front of her family, then kill her and get rid of her body in an abandoned building just outside of London. In a video seen by the jury, Plumb was seen saying to arresting police officers of Willoughby, "I'm not gonna lie. She is a fantasy of mine."