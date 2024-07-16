Elon Musk May End Up as Biggest Donor in 2024 Race

Elon Musk isn't just backing Donald Trump with an endorsement and a one-off donation . The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire is committing $45 million a month to see Trump back in office. Musk—the world's richest person by the reckoning of Forbes with $252 billion—is giving the money to a new pro-Trump super political-action committee called America PAC. The sum would add up to $225 million should he give through November, dwarfing the biggest known donation of the 2024 campaign of $50 million by bank heir Timothy Mellon to another pro-Trump super PAC.

America PAC was established in May with a focus on voter outreach, per the Hill. Given the heavy hitters on board, it has the potential to play a "significant" role in the 2024 race, according to the New York Times. The Journal lists other backers, including Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, as well as twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who view Trump as better for their cryptocurrency ventures. Former US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her coal-exec husband, Joe Craft, also are on board. (More Elon Musk stories.)