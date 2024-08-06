Family of 4 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Alaska

A Texas family of four is missing after the boat they were in capsized near Homer, Alaska, reports the Anchorage Daily News. Authorities say David and Mary Maynard, ages 42 and 37, and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 7, were in a 28-foot aluminum boat with four other people when it began taking on water Saturday evening, per CBS News. Nearby boats were able to rescue the other four, but the Maynard family remains missing. The Coast Guard has since suspended its search.
The family is from Troy, Texas, and it was not immediately clear why they were in Alaska. Mary Maynard is a traveling nurse. "Mary, her husband and 2 sons were lost at sea last night in Alaska after their vessel capsized," wrote friend Stetson Chace on Facebook. "I think I can vouch for many that they were a wonderful, caring and loving family that deserves to be brought home." (More Alaska stories.)