Brad Pitt Issues Rare Comment on His Divorce

Tucked in an extensive interview is a rare, and very brief, comment from Brad Pitt on his drawn out divorce from Angelina Jolie. Asked by GQ reporter Daniel Riley, whose article is about Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie, whether he felt any different after the divorce was actually finalized, Pitt responded, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally." And that was that, though Pitt did talk more generally about the fact that "some version" of his personal life is constantly in the news, and that level of attention is a "nagging time suck or waste of time." See the full interview, in which he also briefly mentions current girlfriend Ines de Ramon, at GQ. (More Brad Pitt stories.)