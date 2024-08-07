Quincy Hall Goes Fourth to First Late for Gold

Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback Wednesday night, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal. Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever, then dropped to the track to do snow angels to celebrate. Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second, the AP reports, and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third.