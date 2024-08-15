Sleepy Teen Handcuffed in Court Has No Permanent Home

On Tuesday, a story emerged out of Detroit about a 15-year-old girl who was visiting a courtroom on a field trip but ended up in handcuffs because she fell asleep. Now, the teen's mother is not only condemning the judge's actions but adding some sobering context about why her daughter was so tired—the family doesn't have a home:

"We have to bounce around currently because we don't have a permanent address," Latoreya Till tells the Detroit Free Press. "And so, that particular night, we got in kind of late."

The teen works during the summer with the nonprofit Greening Project, "and usually, when she goes to work, she's up and planting trees or being active," says Till. But the late night caught up with her while she was sitting in the courtroom, she adds.