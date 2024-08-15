Sleepy Teen Handcuffed in Court Has No Permanent Home

Mother blasts the move by Judge Kenneth King in Detroit
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2024 2:20 PM CDT
Teen Handcuffed After Falling Asleep in Court Is Homeless
Judge Kenneth King in a file photo.   (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)

On Tuesday, a story emerged out of Detroit about a 15-year-old girl who was visiting a courtroom on a field trip but ended up in handcuffs because she fell asleep. Now, the teen's mother is not only condemning the judge's actions but adding some sobering context about why her daughter was so tired—the family doesn't have a home:

  • "We have to bounce around currently because we don't have a permanent address," Latoreya Till tells the Detroit Free Press. "And so, that particular night, we got in kind of late."
  • The teen works during the summer with the nonprofit Greening Project, "and usually, when she goes to work, she's up and planting trees or being active," says Till. But the late night caught up with her while she was sitting in the courtroom, she adds.

  • His defense: Judge Kenneth King has defended his decision to punish the teen—he had her removed from the courtroom and forced to don a prison uniform as well—as "my own version of Scared Straight." King says he felt the girl was being disrespectful and wanted to teach her a lesson. But "would you want someone to treat your child like that?" Till asks WXYZ. "Would you even treat your child like that."
  • Reprimand? King may face repercussions beyond a mother's anger. His behavior "does not reflect the standards we uphold at 36th District Court," says Judge Aliyah Sabree, per the New York Times. "I am committed to addressing this matter with the utmost diligence."
  • Scathing view: "King's actions are hideous," writes Darren A. Nichols in a Free Press column. "(W)e wonder why Black teenagers—and their older peers—don't trust the court system to deliver justice. We wonder why so many don't believe law enforcement will deal fairly with them, and why they run from police."
