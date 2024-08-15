Ohio Family Reaches $7M Settlement in Police Shooting

The family of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by an Ohio sheriff's deputy, will receive $7 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over the December 2020 shooting. The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the settlement late last month, the AP reports. Goodson, 23, was shot multiple times in December 2020 as he tried to enter his grandmother's Columbus home. His death—one of several involving Black people killed by white Ohio law enforcement officers over the past decade—sparked national outrage and cries for police reform.