Funding one's nuptials these days can be a wallet-emptying experience—but one couple figured out a way to take some of the financial pressure off. "We sold tickets to our wedding," Nova Styles boasts in a TikTok of her June 2023 nuptials to husband Reemo, explaining to the New York Post that the idea to do so came about once they realized how steep their big day was going to be. That's because the 12-hour New York City celebration they dreamed of, with 350 guests in attendance, was drawing estimates of at least $150,000 from various venues and vendors across the Big Apple.

Instead of giving up on their dream, the Styleses got creative, opting to charge their guests $333 per ticket to attend. For that entry fee, attendees were treated to a seat for the ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral, followed by a tour to select NYC landmarks in a double-decker bus, and a steak and lobster reception at the Freedom Tower. Reemo wasn't initially sure about the idea—"Babe, people aren't going to come," he says he told his bride, per KABC—but 60 guests did sign up for the swanky scheme.

Plus, the couple says they saved about $70,000, which they'll earmark instead for their "starting a family" fund. They're even considering establishing a foundation for couples going through IVF treatments. More than a few on the internet aren't so sure about this trend of charging wedding guests, per the Independent. "Talk about TACKY!" one commenter noted in a WeddingWire forum. Another wrote, "I'd like one ticket for WTF please ... Oh and I'd also like one for Rude." More from the Post, which also features a couple who served Pizza Hut slices and mimosas at their reception to save some dough. (More strange stuff stories.)