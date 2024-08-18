Heat at Colorado Air Show Sickens 100 Spectators

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said. The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, where temperatures were in the 90s, said the Colorado Springs Fire Department, per the AP. Fire Chief Randy Royal said the "quick actions" of organizers and emergency officials prevented serious injuries at the event held at the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, about 81 miles south of Denver. At 4pm, the temperature hit 93, only 2 degrees shy of the day's record, per CNN.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado, had issued a heat advisory warning of anticipated temperatures up to 100 degrees for the area on Saturday afternoon. The air show continues on Sunday, and the advisory remained in effect for El Paso County and Pueblo County between noon and 7pm. The fire department warned attendees of Sunday to prepare with water bottles, hats, sunscreen, and umbrellas. The airshow features performances by the famed US Navy Blue Angels flight exhibition team and displays of various types of modern and vintage aircraft.
(More Colorado
stories.)