Heat at Colorado Air Show Sickens 100 Spectators

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said. The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, where temperatures were in the 90s, said the Colorado Springs Fire Department, per the AP. Fire Chief Randy Royal said the "quick actions" of organizers and emergency officials prevented serious injuries at the event held at the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, about 81 miles south of Denver. At 4pm, the temperature hit 93, only 2 degrees shy of the day's record, per CNN.