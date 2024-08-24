10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

English bulldogs top the list
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2024 2:25 PM CDT
10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds
An English bulldog.   (Gety / EyeEm Mobile GmbH)

Owning a dog these days can be an expensive prospect—a USA Today survey finds that 91% of dog owners have had some degree of related financial stress over the last year— and sometimes it starts with the actual cost of the animal. Reader's Digest lays out the most expensive dog breeds today, with the English bulldog on top. "Show dog or not, the English bulldog has a lot going for it, especially if you love a low-key dog with a cute brawny frame and an adorably wrinkled face," reads the survey. The 10 most expensive:

  1. English bulldog: $4,250
  2. French bulldog: $4,250
  3. Tibetan mastiff: $4,000
  4. Chow Chow: $4,000
  5. Samoyed: $3,750
  6. Biewer terrier: $3,500
  7. Portuguese water dog: $3,500
  8. Greater Swiss mountain dog: $3,450
  9. Irish wolfhound: $3,250
  10. Newfoundland: $3,250

