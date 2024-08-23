Multiple Secret Service Agents Placed on Leave

The Secret Service has placed multiple agents on leave as it investigates the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last month in Butler, Pennsylvania, reports CBS News. Those placed on leave include the head of the agency's Pittsburgh field office, which was responsible for planning and coordinating security, per NBC News. Meanwhile, agents assigned to Trump's day-to-day protection remain on the job, notes Real Clear Politics, which assesses: "The differing treatment of the two teams is spurring internal dissension and speculation that the Pittsburgh office could bear the brunt of the serious security failures that day, even though there's plenty of blame to go around."