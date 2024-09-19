Hayride Accident During School Field Trip Injures 25

Dozens of people enjoying hayrides at a Wisconsin apple orchard suddenly found themselves part of a mass casualty event Wednesday morning. Per CBS News' telling, one wagon apparently lost control while coming down a hill and crashed into another wagon, but WISN reports a tractor was pulling two hay wagons at the time and one of them overturned after losing control descending the hill. Twenty-five people were taken to the hospital, three of them with life-threatening injuries. Five others had injuries described as serious. Students from a school field trip to the orchard were involved, and children were among the injured, but no further details have been released. (More Wisconsin stories.)