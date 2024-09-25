First a Collision Warning, Then a 'Jolt' That Hurt 2 Passengers

Two passengers were injured during a scary-sounding incident aboard a United Airlines flight last Thursday. As flight 2428 from Newark, New Jersey, descended toward San Francisco International Airport, the pilot responded to a midair collision warning system, leading to what CNN refers to as a "jolt." United says the plane "slowed its descent to account for another aircraft at a lower altitude." On air traffic control audio, the pilot can be heard saying that "someone might have broken an ankle and there's passengers that got hurt when we had an RA," referring to a traffic collision avoidance system resolution advisory or "TCAS RA." Both passengers were taken to a hospital after the flight landed safely.