First a Collision Warning, Then a 'Jolt' That Hurt 2 Passengers

Two passengers were injured during a scary-sounding incident aboard a United Airlines flight last Thursday. As flight 2428 from Newark, New Jersey, descended toward San Francisco International Airport, the pilot responded to a midair collision warning system, leading to what CNN refers to as a "jolt." United says the plane "slowed its descent to account for another aircraft at a lower altitude." On air traffic control audio, the pilot can be heard saying that "someone might have broken an ankle and there's passengers that got hurt when we had an RA," referring to a traffic collision avoidance system resolution advisory or "TCAS RA." Both passengers were taken to a hospital after the flight landed safely.
One passenger suffered serious injuries, the other minor injuries, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. At least one of the passengers was out of their seat at the time, but the seatbelt sign was illuminated. According to FlightRadar24 data, the United aircraft was at 31,000 feet with a SkyWest flight 1,000 feet below and a Southwest flight 3,000 feet below. The FAA says there was "no loss of safe separation." The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information about the incident but has not launched a formal investigation.