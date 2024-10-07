Frontier Flight Really Came in Hot

The FAA is investigating a weekend flight from San Diego to Las Vegas after the plane seemed to catch fire as it landed. According to the FAA, Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 was approaching Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday afternoon when an emergency was reported by the crew, who said there was smoke in the cockpit, per the AP. Witnesses on the ground at the Nevada airport said they could see smoke and flames along the belly of the plane as it touched down; ABC News has video here.