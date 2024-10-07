Frontier Flight Really Came in Hot

The FAA is investigating a weekend flight from San Diego to Las Vegas after the plane seemed to catch fire as it landed. According to the FAA, Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 was approaching Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday afternoon when an emergency was reported by the crew, who said there was smoke in the cockpit, per the AP. Witnesses on the ground at the Nevada airport said they could see smoke and flames along the belly of the plane as it touched down; ABC News has video here.
As it turns out, the jet "experienced a hard landing where basically tires blew," airport officials say, per CNN. The 190 passengers and seven crew members were safely escorted off the plane and to the terminal. Frontier says there were no injuries. The FAA, meanwhile, reports that airport emergency workers put out a fire on the plane's right engine after it had landed. That agency will be joined by the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation into the incident.