911 Caller From Singer's Hotel: Police Are Urgently Needed

In a 911 call before One Direction singer Liam Payne fell to his death on Wednesday, an employee at a Buenos Aires hotel said a guest "intoxicated by drugs and alcohol" was trashing his room and they were worried about his safety. The caller, who identified himself as the hotel's receptionist, said police were urgently needed. "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know whether his life may be in danger, the guest's life," he said, according to the BBC 's translation. "He is in a room with a balcony and, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk." The call can be heard here .

The CasaSur Palermo hotel employee told the dispatcher that the guest had been at the hotel for two or three days. Emergency health services chief Alberto Crescenti told the Todo Noticias TV station that Payne was found dead a few minutes after the call, NBC News reports. He said the 31-year-old was killed in the fall from his third-floor room and that when paramedics found him, there was no hope of resuscitation. Police said they rushed to the hotel after the call around 5pm local time on Wednesday about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," per the AP.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death. Buenos Aires police said Thursday that Payne's hotel room was "in complete disarray," with "various items broken" and packets of the drug clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, strewn around, the AP reports. Police said they also found over-the-counter drugs and energy supplements. In the courtyard where Payne's body was found, police found various items, including a whiskey bottle. Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, left Argentina two days before his death. (More One Direction stories.)