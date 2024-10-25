Pete Davidson Makes a Rare Public Appearance

Pete Davidson sightings used to involve seeing what romantic interest he was paired up with at any given time. Now, seeing the SNL star in the wild at all is rare, as the 30-year-old SNL alum basically vanished after seeking mental health treatment over the summer. On Thursday, however, Davidson emerged at the Intuit Dome, in a suburb of Los Angeles, and he wore a "sentimental shirt" for the occasion, reports People .

Davidson, who seemed to be in "high spirits," per Page Six, was seen in the company of rapper Machine Gun Kelly and dressed in a red FDNY shirt—an apparent tribute to his dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City. This was Davidson's first public appearance in months after he checked himself into a wellness center in July to address his mental health issues. The previous summer, the comedian had sought help in dealing with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

"Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tuneups' and to take a mental break," a source told Page Six in 2023. In 2018, Davidson told Variety that he'd been "in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9," which was shortly after his dad had died. "It was really so hard for him to recover, and I would even say that it's just been recently that he's finding his way and being OK," Davidson's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, told People in 2020. (More Pete Davidson stories.)