Looks Like Magic Mike Star Is Back on the Market

The Halloween season has had its ups and downs over the years for Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. In 2021, that was when the two went "Instagram official" on their relationship, and late October of last year is when the Magic Mike star popped the question to his Batman beau. That move toward a more permanent union, however, has now been squashed: Sources tell People that the couple has called off the wedding. It's still unclear when the breakup actually took place, or what prompted it.

The actors had been going through respective divorces when they first got together three years ago—Tatum from his marriage to actor Jenna Dewan, and Kravitz from actor Karl Glusman, per TMZ. Once they started dating, the pair even teamed up to work on the movie Blink Twice, Kravitz's directorial debut that starred Tatum and premiered this past summer. Although the 44-year-old Tatum—who shares an 11-year-old daughter with Dewan, per the New York Post—had been spotted in New York City earlier this month catching a play with Kravitz, 35, the latter had been seen lately in public sans her engagement ring.

It doesn't appear the end of the couple's romantic relationship means no more working relationship. Deadline reported Tuesday that Tatum and Kravitz have both signed on to join the cast of the upcoming ET invasion comedy Alpha Gang, directed by brothers David and Nathan Zellner. (More Channing Tatum stories.)