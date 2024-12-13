Conan O'Brien Lost Both His Parents This Week

This has been a devastating week for Conan O'Brien and his five siblings. Their parents, who had been married for 66 years, died at their home in Brookline, Massachusetts, within three days of each other, Us Magazine reports. Dr. Thomas O'Brien, 95, died on Monday and Ruth Reardon O'Brien, 92, died on Thursday, reports People.

Dr. O'Brien was a renowned epidemiologist who didn't retire until he was 90. A Boston Globe obituary describes him as a "visionary" who sounded the alarm decades ago "about the increasing danger of antimicrobial resistance in a world growing ever more connected." He traveled the world to build a "network of physicians, researchers, and technicians whose observations and testing became part of a larger effort," per the Globe.