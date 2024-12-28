How in-Flight Entertainment Ends Up on Your Seatback

The New York Times has a fun tidbit to take with you on your holiday travels: everything you could ever ask about how in-flight movies are chosen. Writer Matt Stevens says that movies are the top choice for those who turn on their screen (typically over half of passengers, and up to 80%). "The people who aren't engaging are basically on redeye flights coming back from Las Vegas or they are children under two," Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta's managing director for customer experience, tells the Times. Here's how the in-flight movie magic happens: