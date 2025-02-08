Decades-Long Identity Theft Case Is Finally Over

The real William Woods is vindicated, finally. The fake William Woods has just been sent to prison for 12 years. Thus ends what prosecutors called a "Kafkaesque" case of identity theft that unspooled over decades, reports the New York Times . The fake William Woods is actually Matthew David Keirans, 59, of Hartland, Wisconsin. He and Woods met in the late 1980s when they were homeless in New Mexico and working as hot dog vendors. Woods says his nightmare began when Keirans stole his wallet and used his personal information to apply for—and receive—a driver's license, per the AP . Keirans has declined to speak to his motive, but the judge who sentenced him last week says he wanted to escape responsibility for crimes committed as a teenager.

Keirans fully established himself as William Woods, even as the real Woods attempted to convince police and banks otherwise. As a Los Angeles Times profile recounts, "nobody believed" him. Worse, he was arrested for unauthorized use of personal information—for trying to be himself. Woods spent about two years in custody awaiting trial, including nearly 150 days in a California mental hospital, where he received psychotropic medication.

The deception finally unraveled upon Woods' release (he pleaded no contest) when he contacted the University of Iowa, where Keirans worked as an IT specialist. A police detective took the case seriously, using DNA evidence to uncover the truth and elicit a confession from Keirans, who pleaded guilty last year. Woods, who now works as a landscaper in Albuquerque, is seeking compensation over his wrongful incarceration. "My main goal," he says, "is to rebuild my life." (More identity theft stories.)