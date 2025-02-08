Trump Fires Nation's Archivist

The Trump administration announced Friday night that it has fired Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan, who ran the independent agency charged with preserving and providing access to federal government records. The National Archives and Records Administration was involved in trying to recover documents President Trump took home with him to Florida after his first term. "No cause or reason was cited," Shogan posted on LinkedIn about her dismissal, the Washington Post reports. "I have zero regrets," she added. "I absolutely did my best every day for the National Archives and the American people."

Sergio Gor, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, posted on X that the firing was at Trump's direction. "We thank Colleen Shogan for her service," Gor said, per CBS News. The agency said the president can remove the archivist but has to tell Congress why, per the Hill. The job historically is apolitical, but Trump began railing against the agency in 2022 over the documents case. Earlier this month, he said in an interview that "we will have a new archivist"—despite the fact that Shogan wasn't in the job during the documents battle. The Senate confirmed her appointment in May 2023.

Shogan previously worked for the White House Historical Association, the Senate, and the Library of Congress. She was the first woman to serve as US archivist. The vacancy occurred when David Ferriero resigned in 2022, while President Biden was in office. "It's important to me that this administration replace me," he said at the time, per the Post. "I'm concerned about what's going to happen in 2024." (More National Archives stories.)