Disney's DEI Shift: New Movie Disclaimers

Google, Meta, and PBS are just some of the companies that have announced changes to their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives amid the Trump administration's push to get rid of such programs and services, and now Disney has joined the mix. The Hill reports the company is tweaking some content advisories at the beginning of its older children's films, including Dumbo and Peter Pan, as anti-DEI pressure from the government ramps up.

Former disclaimer: The warning placed a few years back on some decades-old movies that contained offensive content read: "This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."