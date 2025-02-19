Indiana Toys With Idea of Annexing Some Illinois Counties

House bill is in the very early stages
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2025 10:50 AM CST
Indiana Toys With Idea of Adding Some Illinois Counties
   (Getty Images / LorenzoT81)

Every once in a while US counties toy with the idea of secession—either to form their own state or join another. One such effort is underway in Indiana, where a House committee on Monday passed a bill that takes a very initial step in an effort to adopt a number of Illinois counties that have suggested they want out of their own state. If passed by the wider legislature, House Bill 1008 would lead to the formation of the Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission, which would explore the idea of changing the states' boundaries and make a recommendation. More:

  • Standout quote: "To all of our neighbors in the West, we hear your frustrations and invite you to join us in low-cost, low-tax Indiana. Instead of seceding and creating a 51st state, they should just join us," said GOP Rep. Todd Huston, who is Indiana's House speaker and introduced the bill.
  • The desire in Illinois: As for who those neighbors are, WTVO reports that since 2020, at least 33 Illinois counties have passed "advisory referenda" that explore the idea of forming their own state; those in favor of the move fault high taxes and say Chicago and Cook County voters hold too much political power and have interests that don't sync with those of rural voters.

  • The possible next step: The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports the 33 counties' referenda all focus on the formation of a 51st state, not a shift to Indiana. The commission proposed by Huston would be made up of five appointees each from Indiana and Illinois, with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker selecting the ones from his state. He balked at the idea in January, saying, "It's a stunt. It's not going to happen."
  • What's involved: Making any changes to state lines would be a Herculean effort involving more than just the Illinois and Indiana statehouses: Congress would have to make the border alterations official.
  • An added wrinkle: CBS News points out one other tricky element: Some of the counties in question aren't located near the Indiana border; some actually border Missouri.
(More secession stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X