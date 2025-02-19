Indiana Toys With Idea of Annexing Some Illinois Counties

Every once in a while US counties toy with the idea of secession—either to form their own state or join another. One such effort is underway in Indiana, where a House committee on Monday passed a bill that takes a very initial step in an effort to adopt a number of Illinois counties that have suggested they want out of their own state. If passed by the wider legislature, House Bill 1008 would lead to the formation of the Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission, which would explore the idea of changing the states' boundaries and make a recommendation. More: