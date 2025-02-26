Trump Shares AI Video on Gaza That's an Eyeful

Clip shows ruins of the region reinvigorated, complete with Trump statues and dancers
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2025 10:00 AM CST

Earlier this month, President Trump first floated the controversial idea of permanently relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and having the United States take over the region to turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East." He doubled down on that "spectacular" concept days later, and the weeks that have passed since don't seem to have dampened his enthusiasm. A 30-second AI-generated video that the commander in chief posted late Tuesday on Truth Social (you can also see it here) asks "What's next?" as it shows scenes from a destroyed Gaza—followed by what Trump apparently hopes Gaza could look like in the future, if his plans come to fruition.

  • The montage: This more utopian Gaza is shown in the video filled with palm trees, modern-looking skyscrapers, luxury yachts, as well as Trump balloons, statues, and busts in the streets and stores. "The words 'Trump Gaza' appear everywhere around the region, inscribed on signs and buildings," notes the Independent. In one quick clip, the Trump AI character can be seen chatting with a woman who appears to be a belly dancer.

  • More: An AI character who looks like Elon Musk also shows up throughout the video, chowing down on snacks and standing in the street as money rains down on him. A final scene shows Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicking back in swim trunks on poolside chairs, sipping fruity drinks. "Donald Trump [will] set you free / Bringing the life for all to see / No more tunnels, no more fear / Trump Gaza is finally here," the song playing behind the montage declares.
  • Origin: HuffPost notes that the post by Trump on Truth Social wasn't retweeted from anywhere, and that it's not clear "who created it or why." Others pointed out that the video may have actually been trolling Trump, Musk, and gang, as there's a "woke" scene (at around 0:14 in the Truth Social video) showing bearded male belly dancers.
  • Reaction: Although the MAGA contingent online celebrated the post—it had received more than 10,000 likes by early Wednesday—others blasted it. "Complete bats--- lunacy," journalist Aaron Rupar posted on Bluesky. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have also slammed Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, with some calling it ethnic cleansing, notes the Independent.
(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X