Trump Shares AI Video on Gaza That's an Eyeful

Earlier this month, President Trump first floated the controversial idea of permanently relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and having the United States take over the region to turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East." He doubled down on that "spectacular" concept days later, and the weeks that have passed since don't seem to have dampened his enthusiasm. A 30-second AI-generated video that the commander in chief posted late Tuesday on Truth Social (you can also see it here) asks "What's next?" as it shows scenes from a destroyed Gaza—followed by what Trump apparently hopes Gaza could look like in the future, if his plans come to fruition.

The montage: This more utopian Gaza is shown in the video filled with palm trees, modern-looking skyscrapers, luxury yachts, as well as Trump balloons, statues, and busts in the streets and stores. "The words 'Trump Gaza' appear everywhere around the region, inscribed on signs and buildings," notes the Independent. In one quick clip, the Trump AI character can be seen chatting with a woman who appears to be a belly dancer.