Company Lands on Moon for NASA Experiments

A private lunar lander carrying a drill, vacuum, and other experiments for NASA touched down on the moon Sunday, the latest in a string of companies looking to kickstart business on Earth's celestial neighbor ahead of astronaut missions. Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander descended from lunar orbit on autopilot, aiming for the slopes of an ancient volcanic dome in an impact basin on the moon's northeastern edge of the near side. Confirmation of successful touchdown came from the company's Mission Control outside Austin, Texas, following the action some 225,000 miles away, the AP reports.

"You all stuck the landing. We're on the moon," Firefly's Will Coogan, chief engineer, reported. An upright and stable landing makes Firefly—a startup founded a decade ago—the first private outfit to put a spacecraft on the moon without crashing or falling over. Even countries have faltered, with only five claiming success: Russia, the US, China, India, and Japan. A half-hour after landing, Blue Ghost started to send back pictures from the surface, the first a selfie somewhat obscured by the sun's glare. The second shot included the home planet, a blue dot glimmering in the blackness of space. Two other companies' landers are hot on Blue Ghost's heels, with the next one expected to join it on the moon later this week.

Launched in mid-January from Florida, Blue Ghost carried 10 experiments for NASA, per the AP. The space agency paid $101 million for the delivery, plus $44 million for the science and tech on board. It's the third mission under NASA's commercial lunar delivery program, intended to ignite a lunar economy of competing private businesses while scouting around before astronauts show up later this decade. Firefly's Ray Allensworth said the lander skipped over hazards including boulders to land safely. The demos should get two weeks of run time, before lunar daytime ends and the lander shuts down. NASA wants two private lunar landers a year, realizing some missions will fail. The private companies operate on a limited budget with robotic craft that must land on their own, said Firefly CEO Jason Kim.