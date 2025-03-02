Musk Welcomes Another Heir

Shivon Zilis has announced the arrival of her fourth child with Elon Musk, a boy they named Seldon Lycurgus. He's thought to be the billionaire's 14th child overall, the Telegraph reports. "Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold," the 38-year-old Canadian executive, who works at Musk's neurotechnology startup Neuralink, wrote in her reveal on X. "Love him so much." Musk's response was a heart emoji. Author Ashley St. Clair announced in February that she'd given birth to a son, RSC, who is Musk's 13th child.

Zilis' post also revealed the name of their third child, which hadn't been made public. "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," it says. Zilis had celebrated their daughter's first birthday on Friday in another post, per People. They also have twins: a son, Strider, and daughter, Azure. Musk maintains that falling birth rates imperil humanity and encourages others, billionaires or not, to follow his example. (More Elon Musk stories.)