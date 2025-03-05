Opinion / Meghan Markle Meghan Markle's New Show Is 'Pointless' Critics can't relate to the 'hostess with the mostest' on Netflix By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Mar 5, 2025 12:55 PM CST Copied Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Mindy Kaling in a scene from her series "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix via AP) See 2 more photos The Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle series premiered Tuesday on Netflix after delays attributed to California's wildfires. The consensus from critics is that it might have been better buried in ash. Four takes: The Guardian's Stuart Heritage predicts With Love, Meghan will be the fourth and final thing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make for Netflix because it's "pointless." "Nobody wants to see Meghan making decorative [ladybug] crostini with Mindy Kaling," writes Heritage, describing the series as a "gormless lifestyle filler" that amounts to a "thirsty" duchess "joylessly filling kids' party bags with seeds." BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan argues that your opinion of the show depends on your opinion of Meghan, and for him, the former is "a glass of something sparkling on a grey day"—"relentlessly upbeat and feelgood." The viewer enters "a zone of gleaming smiles in polished kitchens," with Markle's As Ever jams and teas on display, for a chance at "escapism and aspiration" as Meghan cooks, gift wraps, and arranges flowers. The Independent's Katie Rosseinsky would rather not visit the Sussexes, as "your host, impeccably dressed all in white despite having spent the morning picking berries, corrals you into assisting her in an endless series of crafty and culinary tasks." The result is "queasy and exhausting," she writes, arguing that Markle struggles to come across as relatable, telling Kaling to call her a Sussex and claiming "she 'never gets fussy with place settings' as the camera rests on a fussy place setting." Telegraph editor Anita Singh calls it "an exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals, and business plugs." Essentially, Meghan hosts people at "her pretend house," a rented farmhouse down the road from her own mansion, "and they tell her how amazing she is." She portrays herself as the "hostess with the mostest" but "doesn't appear to be very good at cooking, or particularly to enjoy it, other than arranging vegetables and fruit on platters." (More Meghan Markle stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error