Trump Rally Comedian Who Mocked Puerto Rico Has a Deal

The comedian whose remarks about Puerto Rico at a Trump campaign rally in New York last fall did not amuse everyone achieved a career milestone on Monday. Netflix announced it has signed Tony Hinchcliffe to a multiple-show deal, Politico reports. "Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe," Hinchcliffe said in a statement.

The deal includes three live "Kill Tony" specials, per Variety, and a standup special. The first debuts April 7. Among his attention-getting jokes at Trump's Madison Square Garden event was: "I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico." Bipartisan outrage followed. Hinchcliffe declined to apologize but later said "perhaps that venue at that time" wasn't the place for his routine. Trump said he didn't think the remarks a "big deal"—but he didn't know who Hinchcliffe was or who booked him for the rally. Hinchcliffe's YouTube channel now has more than 2 million subscribers. (More Tony Hinchcliffe stories.)