Severance Is Apparently Driving Dogs Crazy

About a month ago, a strange post popped up on Reddit regarding one of Apple TV's most popular shows. "I think my dog is afraid of Severance" is the name of the thread, with pet owners detailing their pooches' odd reactions whenever the hit program starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette is on the screen. "It's reached a point where he hears the sad piano [to Severance's intro song] and puts himself to bed," one pup parent laments. The Washington Post notes that people have been showing up on TikTok as well with the same weird complaint.

"I still love the show but only watch with AirPods or subtitles now" one Severance fan tells the Post, noting that her dog will start "pacing, whining, crying ... and hiding in the other room" whenever the show is on. Others on the Reddit thread describe their own dogs' reactions to the sinister-seeming Lumon et al.—everything from climbing into their owners' laps and trembling to darting off to hide elsewhere until the show is over.

So what's causing the freak-outs? More than a few people note that the constant sounds of elevators dinging and cards beeping as they're swiped during the show seem to agitate their dogs, which set off a light bulb in Jacob Ribicoff, one of the show's sound editors. "I consistently used some high-pitched sounds," he acknowledges to the Post, which notes dogs' super-sensitive hearing. Experts also say that the visuals of the show might be affecting the dogs—blue is a color they seem to notice more than others, and the show is filmed with a bluish tinge. With today's high-definition TV shows, dogs also may not be able to tell that it's a TV program and not real.

Or, the human viewer's stress levels while watching Severance may have something to do with it. "The key in this show is to go from the ordinary to the surreal, which can be creepy and unsettling," Ribicoff tells the Post, which notes that people watching the show who are made anxious by it could emit the stress hormone cortisol, which their dogs may pick up on—in turn making them anxious. The Reddit thread also documents other TV-related things that seem to set dogs off, including the theme song from Better Call Saul and the sound of the giant wheel from The Price Is Right. Canines who recoil at the Law & Order theme song is also apparently a thing. (More strange stuff stories.)