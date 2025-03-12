Rosie O'Donnell Didn't Stick Around for Trump's 2nd Term

Rosie O'Donnell confirmed in a TikTok video Tuesday that she moved out of the US days before President Trump began his second term. O'Donnell, a frequent Trump target for many years, said she moved to Ireland on Jan. 15 with her daughter Clay. She hinted at the move days ago, saying she had "bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," People reports. "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said in the Tuesday video. "And here we are."

O'Donnell said she is in the process of getting Irish citizenship, which she is eligible for thanks to her Irish grandparents. She said the "people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I'm very grateful," but she has had periods of homesickness, E! News reports. "I miss my other kids," she said. "I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country."

She said she decided to share the news with fans out of "worry for those of you who were worried and who missed me," adding: "I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through." As for returning to the US: "When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," she said. "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know." (The feud with Trump was already a decade old when he brought it up during a presidential debate in 2016.)