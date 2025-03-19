Rehired Federal Workers Could Be Out of a Job Again Soon

Judges have ordered the Trump administration to rehire thousands of probationary employees it fired, but those jobs aren't safe yet. The administration is appealing the rulings, and Axios reports those being rehired now could be the first ones out soon—through another court ruling or the next round of layoffs. In fact, Trump aides have told agencies to step up their job cuts. Reinstated employees aren't trusting that they won't be cut loose again, including one a veteran with PTSD who was restored to the Department of Transportation and cites mental health strain. "I'm thrilled, but only to a limit," the staff member said. "There's always a feeling it's going to be taken away again." Here are some of the strategies being pursued: