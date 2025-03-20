Aubrey Plaza, Husband Had Separated Before He Died

Married couple Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were separated for months before Baena's death from suicide in January. That fact is mentioned in an autopsy report for the filmmaker released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner. It notes the couple had been separated since Plaza moved to New York in September 2024, per Entertainment Weekly . The following month, Baena made "concerning remarks" that led Plaza to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband, TMZ reports. The Little Hours and Life After Beth director had been "attending therapy since that event," the medical examiner's report says, per EW.

Officers said Plaza, 40, and Baena, 47, had a phone conversation on the evening of Jan. 2, per TMZ. Baena then texted Plaza around 7:30am local time on Jan. 3, a few hours before Baena's dog walker discovered the filmmaker's body inside his Los Angeles home. He was pronounced dead at 10:39am, according to the medical examiner's report. No note was found. The couple had started dating in 2011 and were married in 2021. Plaza wore tie-dye in honor of her husband in her first public appearance since his death. (If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact the suicide and crisis lifeline by calling or texting 988.)