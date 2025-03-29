MLB Pitcher Injuries Are Rising, From Throwing Way Too Fast

Figuring out a cause for the skyrocketing number of arm injuries among pitchers is easy. Finding a solution could prove more challenging. Major League Baseball issued a 62-page report in December showing how the focus on throwing with increased velocity and using maximum effort on every pitch was a likely reason for the injury spike. Solutions may prove challenging, per the AP.

Stats: The study showed that the pitchers' injured list increased from 212 placements in 2005 to 485 in 2024. Days on the IL rose from 13,666 to 32,257. Tommy John surgeries for major and minor league players increased from 104 in 2010 to a peak of 314 in 2020, though they slipped to 281 last year.