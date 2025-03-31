Last-Known Person to See Missing Student Is Cleared

The US college student named as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic has been officially cleared of wrongdoing, according to reports. Joshua Riibe, the 22-year-old Iowa native who is the last-known person to see Konanki alive, told police he helped get Konanki to shore after the pair were hit by a large wave in the early hours of March 6 before vomiting and passing out. Konanki, who hasn't been seen since, is now presumed to have drowned.