Democrats Pile on Musk: Campaign Against Us Next

Adding to the impression that Elon Musk has become a political liability for President Trump, Axios reports Democrats are now pushing for the billionaire adviser to campaign, not for them, but for their opponents. "Yes please! Can you arrange that? Who do I speak to about that?" Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan tells the outlet. "I'll pay for his coach flight," adds Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin. Musk traveled to Wisconsin, where he and his aligned PACs invested a record $25 million in the state Supreme Court election, per the New York Times, only for Susan Crawford to pull off a 10-point win, sustaining a 4-3 liberal majority. As House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries put it to MSNBC, "Elon Musk was just rejected decisively."