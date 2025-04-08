2 People Came Within One Game of a Perfect Bracket

Filling out a perfect bracket in the NCAA men's or women's tournament is all but impossible, with the odds somewhere around 1 in 9.2 quintillion, according to the AP. This year, two people came within one game of perfection on the women's side:

ESPN reports that somebody picked 62 of 63 games right for the first time ever in its bracket challenge. The only mistake came in the tournament's third game, when the person picked No. 8 Utah over No. 9 Indiana. A second person began their bracket with a 57-0 mark, the longest win streak ever.