5 Things to Know About Rory McIlroy's Historic Win

The world of golf cemented a legend on Sunday when Rory McIlroy won the Masters to complete a career grand slam, becoming only the sixth golfer to ever do so and only the second in the last 50 years. Five things to know:

Sunday's victory for the 35-year-old native of Northern Ireland came in a sudden-death playoff hole against Justin Rose—see the winning putt and celebration here. The playoff came after McIlory missed a would-be winning putt on the final hole in regulation, thus completing "a head-spinning, stomach-churning, history-making round of golf," writes Rick Maese at the Washington Post.

The other five to win the Masters, the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA championship are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods, per ESPN.