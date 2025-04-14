Sports / Rory McIlroy 5 Things to Know About Rory McIlroy's Historic Win He is the oldest first-time winner of the Masters, only the 6th golfer to complete a 'grand slam' By John Johnson Posted Apr 14, 2025 6:21 AM CDT Copied Rory McIlroy with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, after winning the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) See 5 more photos The world of golf cemented a legend on Sunday when Rory McIlroy won the Masters to complete a career grand slam, becoming only the sixth golfer to ever do so and only the second in the last 50 years. Five things to know: Sunday's victory for the 35-year-old native of Northern Ireland came in a sudden-death playoff hole against Justin Rose—see the winning putt and celebration here. The playoff came after McIlory missed a would-be winning putt on the final hole in regulation, thus completing "a head-spinning, stomach-churning, history-making round of golf," writes Rick Maese at the Washington Post. The other five to win the Masters, the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA championship are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods, per ESPN. Nike posted what USA Today calls a "perfect" ad after the win. It shows the famed green jacket of the Masters awaiting pickup at the dry cleaner with McIlroy's name. "This was always waiting for you." Watch it here. Helping McIlory celebrate Sunday was his wife, Erica Stoll, and Newsweek recounts how they called off their divorce last year in public fashion. She even caddied for him in the tournament's Par 3 contest this year. See images. (What's more, their 4-year-old daughter sank an epic putt.) The Telegraph takes a broader look at McIlroy's career and "journey to immortality," one that has been a "weird paradox of consistent success and wretched failure." The latter includes some heartbreaking losses at Augusta in previous Masters tournaments. (More Rory McIlroy stories.) See 5 more photos Report an error