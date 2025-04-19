Zelensky Sounds Cool to Putin's Easter Pause

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Saturday that his forces would observe a ceasefire in its battle against Ukraine for humanitarian reasons on Easter Sunday. He said at the Kremlin that he assumed Ukrainian forces also would stop fighting, NBC News reports. "At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions," Putin said. Russia's defense ministry then announced that a prisoner exchange had been completed "as a gesture of goodwill." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's initial reaction to the ceasefire announcement is that it's "another attempt by Putin to play with human lives." Details: