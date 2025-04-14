US Students Detained During Denmark Spring Break

Two American college students were released Monday from a Copenhagen jail after a clash with an Uber driver, but their spring break in Denmark has been extended by authorities. Owen Ray, 19, and a friend were taken into custody at Copenhagen Airport as they were leaving the country on April 1, ABC News reports. Sara Buchen-Ray said that four hours before she was to pick up her son at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, CBS News reports, "I got a text from a foreign number saying, 'Mom, I'm in prison in Copenhagen.'"

The night before, the students were in an Uber, on their way to visit friends, when they realized they had given the wrong address as their destination, a family lawyer said. All three got out of the car, and an argument began, per ABC News. Jordan Finfer said Ray told him that the driver kicked him in the groin and that Ray then pushed him, leading the driver to fall. The students then ran away. Their passports were taken away after police decided they were flight risks, and Copenhagen police said the students are charged with common assault. Buchen-Ray went to Copenhagen to try to win her son's release. A trial could take place before the month is out. (More Denmark stories.)