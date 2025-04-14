Report: Army Will Turn Strip of Border Land Into Base

A long sliver of federal land along the US-Mexico border that President Trump is turning over to the Department of Defense would be controlled by the Army as part of a base, which could allow troops to detain any trespassers, including migrants, US officials speaking on condition of anonymity tell the AP.

The transfer of that border zone to military control—and making it part of an Army installation—is an attempt by the Trump administration to get around a federal law that prohibits US troops from being used in domestic law enforcement on American soil. But if the troops are providing security for land that is part of an Army base, they can perform that function. However, at least one presidential powers expert says the move is likely to be challenged in the courts.