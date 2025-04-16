Former MLS Player Dies in Fall From 11th Floor

Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza has died in a fall from the 11th floor of a building in China. The 28-year-old joined Zheijang FC in the Chinese Super League in January. The soccer federation in his home country, Gabon, said he would be "remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon," ESPN reports. He scored the winning goal against Comoros in the 2022 tournament. It's not clear whether Boupendza fell, jumped, or was pushed. Turkiye Today reports that Boupendza's brother was in the apartment at the time of the incident, and authorities in Zhejiang are treating the death as suspicious.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China," the team said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him." Boupendza joined FC Cincinnati in 2023 and scored seven goals in 24 appearances. But his contract wasn't renewed in 2024, months after his jaw was broken in a bar fight with a pro boxer, the Athletic reports. Over the last 10 years, Boupendza also played for clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, France, Portugal, Romania, and Qatar.