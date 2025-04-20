Troubled Oakland Elects Barbara Lee Mayor

Barbara Lee, who represented Oakland in Congress for decades, has won a special election to become the city's next mayor. Loren Taylor, who campaigned as an outsider and raised more money than Lee, was the progressive Democrat's chief opponent. Lee will be taking over the government of a city facing a budget shortfall and rising crime. "Oakland is a deeply divided City," Lee said in a statement Saturday, Politico reports. "I answered the call to run to unite our community, so that I can represent every voter, and we can all work together as One Oakland to solve our most pressing problems."

Oakland's challenges are evidenced by its homeless tents, public drug use, illegal sideshows, gun violence, and brazen robberies—which led In-N-Out Burger to close its first location ever last year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has sent California Highway Patrol officers to help fight crime there, per the AP, and the city lacks the money to fully fund public services. Lee, 78, will finish the term of Sheng Thao, who was recalled last fall and indicted on federal bribery, fraud, and conspiracy charges in January. Lee has promised a package of ethical safeguards in her first 100 days on the job, per the Washington Post.

Rep. Lateefah Simon, who succeeded Lee in Congress, said the victory shows voters liked her message of unity in the face of serious problems, per Politico. "At the end of the day, we're Democrats," Simon said. "Sure, our cities are facing extreme challenges, but we all want the same things: safe streets, good schools, health care that works." (More Oakland stories.)