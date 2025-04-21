Kristen Stewart Marries in Small Ceremony

Kristen Stewart has married fiancee Dylan Meyer after a four-year engagement, reports TMZ . The outlet says the women wed in a relatively small ceremony over the weekend at the home of the 35-year-old Stewart in Los Angeles. Meyer, 37, is also in the Hollywood biz, as a screenwriter. The pair went public with their relationship in 2019 but have kept things relatively low-key since then, notes People .

Still, Stewart once told Howard Stern how it was Meyer who proposed, adding that she "knocked it out of the park." And last year, while doing press for the movie Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart spoke to Rolling Stone about how she and Meyer were preparing to have children soon. "I'm not scared of being pregnant," said the former Twilight star. "I'm not scared of having a kid." She added, however, that she wasn't too thrilled about facing childbirth itself. (More Kristen Stewart stories.)