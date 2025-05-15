Trump's Parade: Tanks, Troops, and a Hefty Price Tag

President Trump's long-coveted military parade in DC is inching closer to reality, with new developments on what will potentially be included. US officials tell Reuters that as many as 25 M1 Abrams tanks from the US Army may roll through the nation's capital on June 14, which is both the Army's 250th anniversary and the president's 79th birthday. Those officials estimate the cost for the celebration, which apparently still includes a parade, will come in between $25 million and $45 million.

Per Army planning documents seen by USA Today, the parade will also feature vintage warplanes and newer aircraft like Black Hawk choppers zipping through DC's skies, as well as 7,500 US troops put up in government offices downtown during their stay. The parade is expected to honor "the Army's heritage from the Revolutionary War to the present, with soldiers in period uniforms," the paper notes.

Trump himself is expected to preside over a soldier enlistment ceremony at the conclusion of the parade, which will also feature fireworks, according to the plans. The Washington Post notes one more likely feature of the parade that the Trump administration probably won't be keen on: protesters, who've already filed a permit with the National Park Service to demonstrate. "A military parade celebrating Trump and the Army is an outrageous insult to the American people," the permit application reads. "What really makes America great is its working people—US-born and immigrant alike—not billionaires and the military that enforces their domination of the rest of the world." (More President Trump stories.)